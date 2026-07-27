BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,532 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 666,393 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ES opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time.

KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise.

KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast.

KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: A separate earnings preview said Eversource’s upcoming Q2 results are expected to decline, adding to cautious sentiment ahead of the report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 target price on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.82.

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Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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