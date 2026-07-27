BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,654 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 193,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $700,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $111,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,111,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPG

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 397 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $229.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $231.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here