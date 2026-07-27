BROOKFIELD Corp ON Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,831 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $198.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 236.89%.

Digital Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook.

Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand.

The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Article Title

TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Article Title

JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, the company’s reported EPS of $1.21 came in well below Wall Street expectations, so investors are balancing the earnings miss against the stronger operating trends.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.38.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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