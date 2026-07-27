BROOKFIELD Corp ON Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 65,414 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.82 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $152.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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