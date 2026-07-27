BROOKFIELD Corp ON Makes New Investment in Equity Residential $EQR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.8% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE EQR opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's payout ratio is currently 122.17%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

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