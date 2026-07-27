BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 207,843 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 207,843 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Entergy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 85.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,877 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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