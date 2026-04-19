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Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Baskin Financial Services increased its stake in Brookfield by 48.9% in Q4 to 1,353,889 shares—about 0.05% of the company—worth roughly $62.15 million, making BN its fourth-largest holding.
  • 61.6% of Brookfield is owned by institutional investors, led by large positions from Capital World Investors (68.3M shares), Vanguard (60.6M) and Principal Financial (50.8M).
  • Analysts have a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average price target of $54.20; Brookfield recently beat Q4 EPS estimates ($0.67 vs. $0.61) and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized yield ~0.6%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Brookfield.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 444,872 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 4.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,103,000 after buying an additional 1,624,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,155,251,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,487,338,000 after buying an additional 799,440 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,277,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,396,000 after buying an additional 321,998 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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