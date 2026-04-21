Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 336,811 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Brookfield were worth $42,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353,889 shares of the company's stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 444,872 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 908 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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