Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Buys Shares of 140,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,609,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 3.6% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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