Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Buys Shares of 66,379 Barclays PLC $BCS

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Barclays makes up 1.6% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $141,248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 793.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,073,000 after buying an additional 4,242,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,750,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,284,139,000 after buying an additional 3,722,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7,013.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,671,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 1,647,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $24,704,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Down 1.7%

BCS stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $28.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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