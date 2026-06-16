Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,560,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 45.4% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned 1.43% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,188 shares of company stock valued at $57,693,971. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.5%

BE stock opened at $274.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,488.72 and a beta of 3.74. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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