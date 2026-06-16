Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Equifax makes up approximately 0.3% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,101 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,812 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Equifax by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,732 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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