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Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Brooklands Fund Management cut its TSM position by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,500 shares and leaving it with 750 shares valued at about $248,000.
  • Other institutions were more bullish: Van ECK Associates, Capital Research Global Investors, Deutsche Bank AG, and others significantly increased their holdings, and roughly 16.51% of TSM is owned by hedge funds and institutional investors.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with multiple firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at Buy; meanwhile, TSMC also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $688,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,727 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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