Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius launched AI Cloud 3.6 “Aether” , adding the Nebius Echo natural-language infrastructure agent, plus stronger security, governance, and storage features aimed at production AI workloads. Article Title

Nebius launched , adding the natural-language infrastructure agent, plus stronger security, governance, and storage features aimed at production AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: The company said Nebius Echo is built into the web console to simplify cloud management with natural-language control, reinforcing its positioning as an AI-native cloud platform. Article Title

The company said is built into the web console to simplify cloud management with natural-language control, reinforcing its positioning as an AI-native cloud platform. Positive Sentiment: Komodor said Nebius selected its autonomous AI SRE platform to improve Kubernetes troubleshooting and reliability operations, signaling continued scaling of Nebius’ hyperscale AI cloud environment. Article Title

said Nebius selected its autonomous AI SRE platform to improve Kubernetes troubleshooting and reliability operations, signaling continued scaling of Nebius’ hyperscale AI cloud environment. Positive Sentiment: Shares were also lifted by broader neocloud enthusiasm after Micron’s strong quarterly report suggested AI infrastructure demand could remain elevated. Article Title

Shares were also lifted by broader enthusiasm after Micron’s strong quarterly report suggested AI infrastructure demand could remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius reached a new 1-year high, reflecting strong momentum, though the article itself was mainly a market commentary piece rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Nebius reached a new 1-year high, reflecting strong momentum, though the article itself was mainly a market commentary piece rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data showed no meaningful change in the float statistics, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the move.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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