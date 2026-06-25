Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS’s $48 million cold-chain expansion could strengthen its healthcare logistics business and support higher-margin growth as demand for temperature-controlled deliveries increases.

UPS’s $48 million cold-chain expansion could strengthen its healthcare logistics business and support higher-margin growth as demand for temperature-controlled deliveries increases. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s UK delivery model changes suggest management is continuing to reshape operations, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain.

The company’s UK delivery model changes suggest management is continuing to reshape operations, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx’s weak earnings outlook may indirectly support UPS by highlighting a softer competitive backdrop in package delivery, though it does not directly change UPS’s fundamentals.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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