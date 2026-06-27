Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 202.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock valued at $280,645,292. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here