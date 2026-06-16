Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 5,612 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of IDEX worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,207 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in IDEX by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $224,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $162,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEX by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in IDEX by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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