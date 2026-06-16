Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $32,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $160.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.40.

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About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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