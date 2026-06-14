Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,514 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Lowe's Companies worth $150,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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