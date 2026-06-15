Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $50,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,217,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $183.52 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.47 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average is $189.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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