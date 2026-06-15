Brown Advisory Inc. Has $100.54 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,776 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $100,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,299 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $325.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average is $335.85. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here