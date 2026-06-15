Brown Advisory Inc. Has $113.44 Million Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,012 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 437,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.58% of Bruker worth $113,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 125.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bruker by 196.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,413,919 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 936,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

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Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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