Brown Advisory Inc. Has $219.73 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,500 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.43% of United Rentals worth $219,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after acquiring an additional 631,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,087,711,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $682.08 and a 12 month high of $1,106.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $920.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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