Brown Advisory Inc. Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 95,187 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.35% of Power Integrations worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,635.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 728,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $120,870,000 after acquiring an additional 518,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 843.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $10,743,368.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,363.04. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,397.69. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 335,085 shares of company stock valued at $27,338,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 277.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

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