Brown Advisory Inc. Has $55.33 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,173 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $139.68 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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