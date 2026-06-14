Brown Advisory Inc. Has $880.94 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910,360 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 767,810 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $880,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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