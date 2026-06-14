Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,014 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.77% of HealthEquity worth $138,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. HealthEquity's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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