Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,793 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,254,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $57,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here