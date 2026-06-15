Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 110,559 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 110,559 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Entegris worth $72,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

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Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $150.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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