Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,108,732 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,108,732 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Mirion Technologies worth $37,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock worth $707,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock worth $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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