Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,747 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,767 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $63,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,741,820 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $218,233,000 after purchasing an additional 603,033 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,441 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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