Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,668 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $44,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $521.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $525.87.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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