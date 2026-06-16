Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 193,692 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,811 shares of the software company's stock after selling 193,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $196.90 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Article Title

Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Positive Sentiment: AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Article Title

AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Article Title

Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines about a “continued deceleration,” “value trap” concerns, and fears around strategic transition risk and leadership changes suggest investors are still skeptical that Adobe can reaccelerate growth soon. Article Title

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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