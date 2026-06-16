Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 238,949 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,816 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 238,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.74% of Mueller Water Products worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Danske Bank A S raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $30,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,897.25. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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