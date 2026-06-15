Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 54,400 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,629 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.04% of Casella Waste Systems worth $64,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.13.

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Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $89.37 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,968.08. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

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