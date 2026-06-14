Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 81,866 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,866 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of ASML worth $483,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,903.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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