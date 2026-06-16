Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Quanta Services by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $723.96 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $678.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.69 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

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