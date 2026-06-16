Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,504 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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