Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,137 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.68% of Murphy USA worth $50,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,448,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

More Murphy USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Article Title

Murphy USA was upgraded to a , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed plans to open 45–55 new stores in 2026 , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Article Title

The company reaffirmed plans to open , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was added to a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy growth list , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Murphy USA was added to a , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a 52-week high , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around Moderate Buy , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: A director reportedly sold $1.64 million worth of stock, which may temper sentiment slightly despite the broader bullish backdrop. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $515.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1%

Murphy USA stock opened at $622.21 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $539.95 and its 200-day moving average is $462.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $636.04. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 91.05%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 32.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's payout ratio is 8.85%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total value of $297,011.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $287,245. This trade represents a 50.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

See Also

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