Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,394 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after purchasing an additional 647,987 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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