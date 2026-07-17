Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $438.92.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $423.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.69. The company has a market capitalization of $384.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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