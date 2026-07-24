Bruce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Apogee Enterprises accounts for 0.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 351,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 524.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,657,000 after purchasing an additional 166,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $840.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $50.88.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.700-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Apogee Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

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