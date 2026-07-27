Bruker Corporation $BRKR Holdings Boosted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Bruker makes up 1.2% of Sculptor Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.15% of Bruker worth $118,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

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About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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