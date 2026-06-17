Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,125 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 225,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.83% of Bruker worth $131,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,192,708 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 771,507 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,431 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 114,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Bruker

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here