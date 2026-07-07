Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,941 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 79,232 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Bruker were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,906,730 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $702,256,000 after purchasing an additional 761,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $180,700,000 after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 125.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Bruker by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,074,801 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $126,682,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $111,488,000 after buying an additional 2,289,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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