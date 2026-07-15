Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 242.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $661.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $710.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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