Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 263.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,198 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $34,200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,526,179 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,499 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,188,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.NIKE's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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