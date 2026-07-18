Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

AVGO stock opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.31. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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