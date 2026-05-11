Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 11,918 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 488.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after buying an additional 6,213,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $588,326,000 after buying an additional 3,301,962 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,415,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $523,243,000 after buying an additional 2,615,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here