Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 13,112 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here